Audrey Hepburn may have looked like she lived the perfect Hollywood dream but according to a new documentary, behind the camera, she had a troubled life.

A never heard before interview with the actress forms the basis of Audrey: More Than An Icon, which is available as a DVD and digital download.

The film features interviews with her son and granddaughter.

The BBC's Alex Stanger spoke to them and filmmaker Helena Coan about the Hollywood legend.