One of Britain's most celebrated artists, Tracey Emin, has told the BBC "art kept her alive" after being diagnosed with bladder cancer in late June and needed major surgery within weeks.

Speaking ahead of her new exhibition opening at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Emin told the BBC's Arts Editor, Will Gompertz, about her longing to be hugged again, and building up her strength to return to the studio.

Photos credit: Tracey Emin/David Parry