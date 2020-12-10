She's won a handful of Olivier awards and starred in hits in the West End and on Broadway, but it is the current restrictions affecting theatre land that has given Maria Friedman her next role.

She and her husband, fellow actor Adrian Der Gregorian, have set up Doorstep Productions in a bid to bring theatre to streets across the country whilst helping out-of-work actors whose jobs have dried up as numerous theatres are forced to close.

With the support of the likes of Andrew Lloyd Weber and Cameron Mackintosh, professional actors can be booked to perform on doorsteps across the UK.