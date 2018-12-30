Dickens Museum: A Christmas Carol performance goes online
Christmas is usually the busiest time of the year at The Dickens Museum in London.
But like many other museums around the country it has been forced to close because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Thinking this might be the case, the museum has moved many events online, including a new way of telling the festive favourite A Christmas Carol.
Video journalist: Alex Stanger
