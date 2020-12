Legendary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98.

His futuristic designs helped to revolutionise fashion in the 1950s and 60s - from his iconic bubble dress and Space Age-inspired outfits, to his ready-to-wear collections and The Beatles' collarless suits.

The BBC's Daniela Relph looks back on his career.

Read more:French designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98