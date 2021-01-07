Rapper Pa Salieu is winner of BBC Music's Sound of 2021 - which aims to predict the most exciting new music for the coming year.

The 23-year-old "has a unique perspective on Britain", telling "stories of friendship, family, violence, exclusion and racism," says BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac, who was among the tastemakers who voted for the annual Sound Of... list.

Find out more the musician - who joins previous winners such as Adele, Sam Smith, Haim, Celeste and Michael Kiwanuka.