The secret artists creating miniature buildings for street mice

On streets across Europe, a secret organisation of artists who go by the name AnonyMouse have been creating little places for mice to use.

From a record store in Lund, to a miniature castle on the Isle of Wight, AnonyMouse say they want to remind people that the "street belongs to everyone, and changing that space is up to all of us".

To keep their anonymity, TEDx speaker Mia Liljeberg (who has no affiliation with the organisation) voiced their answers.

Producer: Oliver Jarvis

