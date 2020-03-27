BBC News

Dinosaurs In Love: Tom Rosenthal and daughter's song made into book

Musician Tom Rosenthal says "boiled eggs" were likely the inspiration for the song Dinosaurs In Love.

The viral hit of last year was written after the musician's then three-year-old daughter, Fenn, had eaten a boiled egg for the first time.

When Tom tweeted the song the pair were inundated with offers and, a year on, have made it into a children's book.

