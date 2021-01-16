Four-year-old's viral dinosaur song made into book

Musician Tom Rosenthal says "boiled eggs" were likely the inspiration for the song Dinosaurs In Love.

The viral hit of last year was written after the musician's then three-year-old daughter, Fenn, had eaten a boiled egg for the first time.

When Tom tweeted the song the pair were inundated with offers and, a year on, have made it into a children's book.

Camera and extra filming: The Rosenthal family

Video journalist: Alex Stanger

