Life in a Day 2020: Kevin Macdonald says documentary 'reinforces everyone's similarities'
Acclaimed Oscar-winning British director Kevin Macdonald’s new film, Life in a Day 2020, brings together personal videos from around the globe - all shot on the same day, 25 July 2020.
The documentary is being given its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this week.
It's a sequel to Life in a Day, which was released 10 years ago. But Macdonald says his new film is more sombre in tone because of the pandemic.
