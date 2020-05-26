Acclaimed Oscar-winning British director Kevin Macdonald’s new film, Life in a Day 2020, brings together personal videos from around the globe - all shot on the same day, 25 July 2020.

The documentary is being given its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this week.

It's a sequel to Life in a Day, which was released 10 years ago. But Macdonald says his new film is more sombre in tone because of the pandemic.