Queen’s Gambit: 'It’s like old-fashioned storytelling'
Netflix hit Queen’s Gambit has been a success because of the way the platform allows you to tell a story in much more detail over six or seven episodes, the series producer Allan Scott has said.
Speaking to BBC World News he said it took him 30 years to get it onto the screen, with earlier film studios feeling that chess did not sell.
The chess drama has been nominated in two Golden Globe categories.
