The sexual health charity, Terrence Higgins Trust, says it has seen a rise in the number of people getting tested for HIV following the success of Russell T Davies’ drama It's a Sin.

The Channel 4 series follows a group of friends who move to London in 1981 and have their lives turned upside down by the outbreak of the Aids crisis.

BBC Breakfast's Jayne McCubbin spoke to some of the cast members and those who inspired the stories behind it.