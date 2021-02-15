Grammy-nominated jazz singer Tarriona Tank says New Orleans has been going through "a very tough time" during lockdown.

She told BBC World News: "It has been pretty hard on the city. Music is how we stay alive. It feeds us. It breathes us."

The traditional Mardi Gras music festival, due to start this week, cannot go ahead because of lockdown, but many people in the city have been decorating their front gardens and porches with floats that would normally be seen in the streets.