After Life and The Office creator Ricky Gervais has said he thinks some people get "cancelled" online for the wrong reasons.

"No-one really cares about the argument any more or the principle, they just care about who's saying it," he said.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake that he feels it's easier to get cancelled on Twitter because people can just look at each other's profiles and attack someone who has the opposite "credentials" to them. "It falls into tribes," he said.

