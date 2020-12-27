BBC News

Golden Globes: Celebrity make-up artists on their job in the pandemic

The Golden Globes take place this weekend, but it’s definitely been a subdued year for Hollywood because of the pandemic. The effect on actors and directors has been well publicised.

But what’s it been like for Tinsel Town’s elite make-up artists? How do you work in proximity when proximity is not allowed?

