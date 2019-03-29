Back to school with a little bear and his hearing aids

Award-winning poet Raymond Antrobus found out he was deaf when he was six, while illustrator Polly Dunbar's hearing started to go in her twenties.

Can Bear Ski? is their first picture book for children and follows a little bear as he discovers he is deaf.

Raymond decided to write the story after being a poet in residence at his former primary school and finding the library lacking in books featuring deaf characters.

Now armed with a copy of the new book, Raymond is joined by Polly on a Zoomed trip back to his old school.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger