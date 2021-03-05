Virtual Berlin Film Festival: What are the highlights?
The Berlin Film Festival - which normally takes place in February - has been taking place this week with a five day virtual industry and media event.
A larger more celebratory public series of festival screenings and red carpets is planned for June - coronavirus pandemic restrictions permitting.
Talking Movies has been looking at some of the films unveiled this week in the first, virtual phase of the festival.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
