Watch: The three best Grammy acceptance speeches

Beyoncé has set a new record at the Grammy Awards with her 28th win. The star is now the most-awarded woman in Grammys history, overtaking bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.

"I am so honoured, I'm so excited," she said while accepting her record-breaking trophy, for best R&B performance.

Other memorable speeches came from Megan Thee Stallion, who became the first female artist to win the best rap song award, and Dua Lipa, who took home the prize for best pop vocal album.