The 2021 Oscar nominations are the most diverse Oscars ever, with nine of the 20 acting nominees from non-white backgrounds.

And two women were nominated for best director - the first time more than one woman has been shortlisted for that prize in the awards' 93-year history.

Anna Smith, a film critic and host of the Girls on Film podcast told, BBC World News it was a very diverse year - which people had been hoping for.

"There has been a lot of criticism in the past of the Oscars being far too white and of course, particularly given the events of the past year - Black Lives Matter - it is terrific to see quite a number of actors of colour nominated."