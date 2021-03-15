Writer Jed Mercurio has told BBC Radio 5 Live the new series of Line of Duty is still in post-production, despite being due to air on Sunday.

In an interview with Nihal Arthanayake, the award-winning creator said the series had been "fast-tracked" because people were so eager to watch it.

"We’re still in post-production on the series, we’ve only delivered the first few episodes to the BBC," he said.

"Normally you build in a lot of wriggle room…it’s just the fact that people are really eager for this to go ahead. We’re very flattered we’ve been fast-tracked in this way."