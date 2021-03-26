Bafta diversity recruit 'faced racist comments'

An actress who took part in a Bafta initiative, aiming to improve diversity in the film and TV industry, says she was subjected to racist comments while on the scheme and was not given appropriate disability support.

India Eva Rae - who starred in the Channel 4 TV series On the Edge - was one of 21 actors to join the Elevate scheme’s 2019 intake. She describes the programme as a “PR exercise” that failed to open doors for its participants, who she says were “recruited to clean up” Bafta’s image.

Bafta says it did not receive a complaint from Ms Rae about the alleged racist remarks. It says it is confident it had done everything it could to support Ms Rae, and added the vast majority of its participants have had a positive experience of the programme.

