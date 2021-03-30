Sir Lenny Henry: 'We don't want anybody else to die'

Sir Lenny Henry has written an open letter urging black Britons to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the comedian and actor said: "There's a disproportionate amount of black people dying... the vaccine is our way out".

The letter has been signed by high-profile figures such as actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, YouTube star KSI and actress Thandie Newton.

Vaccination rates among black Britons are considerably lower than among white Britons.