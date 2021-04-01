Afrobeats artist Global Boga gives his first interview since the death of his wife, YouTuber Nicole Thea, and their infant son, Reign.

The couple, who would regularly post dance videos that went viral, were expecting their first child in July 2020.

But Nicole, 24, died eight months into her pregnancy. Their son also died shortly after he was born.

Nicole and Reign's causes of death are currently unknown. There hasn't been an inquest yet – many hearings have been postponed because of the pandemic.

