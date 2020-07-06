Sir Ian McKellen on playing 'young prince' Hamlet at 81

Sir Ian McKellen is set to play the role of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, a role typically played by an actor around 50 years younger.

Famous for his classical roles, as well as playing Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, McKellan is now set to star in a staging of the work that will be one of the first major new productions to open when UK lockdown restrictions on theatres are eased in June.

BBC Arts Editor Will Gompertz met Sir Ian at the start of rehearsals at the Theatre Royal Windsor to talk about the challenges of playing the young Prince of Denmark at 81.