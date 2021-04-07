Film-maker Ed Accura's second film, Blacks Can't Swim: The Sequel looks at the issues of racial stereotypes and barriers to swimming.

Figures from 2020 show that 95% percent of black adults and 80% of black children in England do not swim.

He tells BBC World News why he made the film and what he wants to achieve.

Blacks Can't Swim: The Sequel will be released as a digital download on 10 May 2021.