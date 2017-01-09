Kim Kardashian becomes a Forbes billionaire

Kim Kardashian has been added to the Forbes billionaire list thanks to her businesses and investments.

Her fortune mainly comes from her stakes in and ownership of two companies, KKW beauty cosmetics and her shapewear company Skims.

Ms Kardashian West sold 20% of KKW Beauty to cosmetics giant Coty last year for $200m, in a deal valuing the business at $1bn.

Her most recent project, Skims, offers underwear and loungewear in the founder's signature minimalist style, and has proven successful during the work-from-home era.

She first became famous along side her family when they started the hit show Keeping up with the Kardashians, which airs its 20th and final series this year.