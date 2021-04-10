This year’s Baftas are being called the most diverse ever, with two thirds of the nominees for acting awards coming from minority backgrounds.

Among those is French actor Tahar Rahim for his role in The Mauritanian. Rahim will be familiar to many for his leading part in TV drama The Serpent.

He spoke to the BBC's Sophie van Brugen about being recognised for both roles.

