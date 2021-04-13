Thomas Vinterberg, director of the Danish film Another Round, has said he is "over the moon" with winning the Bafta award for Best Film Not in the English Language, along with receiving nominations for Best Director and Best International Feature at the Oscars.

He told BBC World News he made the film for his 19-year-old daughter, Ida, who died in a car accident four days after filming started.

He said: "She loved this project before she passed away unconditionally and thus we decided to make it for her."

The film is about four middle-aged white male friends experimenting with alcohol.