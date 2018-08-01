One of the largest exhibitions of original work to open as lockdown restrictions are eased is from artist Lucy Sparrow, who admits she is often referred to as ‘the felt lady’.

After opening the doors to her corner shop, with contents and fixtures made entirely out of felt in 2014, Sparrow’s fabric fantasies have gathered fans worldwide.

Her latest exhibition is a fabric pharmacy: The National Felt Service’s Bourdon Street Chemist, created at her new Felt HQ in Suffolk.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger