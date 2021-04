Actress Helen McCrory, known for her roles in Peaky Blinders and three Harry Potter films, has died of cancer at the age of 52.

She played Aunt Polly, the matriarch of the Shelby clan, in all five series of the hit BBC period gang drama.

McCrory shared two children with her husband, Homeland star Damian Lewis.

Read more: Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52