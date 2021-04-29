Actress Parminder Nagra told 'brown people don’t sell'
Actress Parminder Nagra, who found fame in 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham, has said she was once told "brown people don’t sell" by a TV producer.
Talking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake, she spoke about wanting to put herself up for the role of a therapist on a well-known US TV programme, after playing a doctor in ER, but being turned down because they said they had "already got a person who's Indian on the show".
This clip was originally broadcast on Nihal Arthanayake's show on 28 April 2021.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Entertainment & Arts