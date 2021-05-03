Five-thousand music fans attended a pilot concert held in a big top in Liverpool and headlined by Blossoms.

Sunday's mini-festival in Liverpool's Sefton Park was one of the government's official trial events to research how large gatherings can safely take place again.

All ticket holders had to take a supervised lateral flow test at one of four testing centres in the city the day before, and were only allowed in if the test was negative.

They were also strongly encouraged to take more sensitive PCR tests on the day of the show and to do so again five days later, on Friday.

