Rag 'n' Bone Man talks about his struggles with fame

Singer-Songwriter Rag 'n' Bone Man told 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake he wanted his friends to rescue him from red carpets.

The Human singer said he found some parts of fame very difficult, especially adjusting to "normal life" when coming home from a tour.

"Some of those stints [on tour] are quite long and you kind of forget how to be a functioning human being," he said.

This clip is from Nihal Arthanayake's show on Wednesday 28 April.