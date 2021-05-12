U.Me is an international love story staged for radio and podcast. The story involves Rose, in London (played by Anoushka Lucas), who makes a connection with Ryo in Kyoto (Martin Sarreal). The musical was written, rehearsed and orchestrated during lockdown in 2020.

Performed by Anoushka Lucas, Martin Sarreal, Nicole Deon & original studio cast

Music and lyrics by Theo Jamieson

Music production by Steve Levine

Narrated by Stephen Fry

Design and illustration - Naomi Otsu

Animation - The Mighty Pie Creative Studio Ltd

Lead animator - Dan Masterton

Animator - Harry Fisher

Find out more about U.Me: The Musical at BBC World Service.