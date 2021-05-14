Singer-songwriter Yola: From sofa hopping to Nashville
British singer-songwriter Yola started her career as a 'front woman for hire' and spent time homeless and sofa hopping in London.
She released her debut solo album, which was recorded in Nashville, in 2019. The artist has made the US city her base during the pandemic.
