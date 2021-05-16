Telling the tales of the northwest Highlands
Small Country is a short documentary starring the real-life residents of one of Britain’s least populated places: the northwest Highlands.
Director Gregor D Sinclair made the film to raise awareness of the challenges faced by the farmers, families, fishermen and guides that live there.
The film will have its premiere in the Highlands in June and Sinclair hopes it will then tour the film festival circuit later in the year.
