Telling the tales of the Northwest Highlands
Small Country is a short documentary starring the real-life residents of one of Britain’s least populated places: the Northwest Highlands.
Director Gregor D Sinclair made the film to raise awareness of the challenges faced by the farmers, families, fishermen and guides that live there.
