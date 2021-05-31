War Horse actor salutes '80s gay Soho in one-man show

Cruise is a celebration of queer culture in London during the 1980s.

The play is written and performed by Jack Holden, who is best known for his lead role in War Horse.

It tells the true story of a man diagnosed with HIV in 1984. He decides to go out with a bang, and says yes to everything.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan with music performed live by John Elliott, this one-man play at the Duchess Theatre takes the audience back to Soho at the height of the HIV epidemic.

The show has a 16+ age recommendation.

Jack Holden spoke to the BBC's Claudia Redmond about returning to the '80s.

If you've been affected by the issues in this video, you can find help and support from BBC Action Line.

