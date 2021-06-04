Coventry is UK City of Culture for 2021.

The city will showcase its cultural heritage as it hosts arts and events throughout the year.

It's hoped this will play a significant role for the city's prosperity - especially post-covid.

A BBC documentary has gone behind the scenes looking at the preparations for the online event that marks the start of Coventry's year in the spotlight.

Coventry Moves will stream online showcasing a range of performances from street theatre, music and poetry.

Hundreds of performers and production teams have been rehearsing for months putting finishing touches to moments that will move the city.

Watch Curtain Up On Coventry on Wednesday 9 June at 19:00 BST on BBC Four.