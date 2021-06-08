Bill Clinton: Why fiction beats reality

Former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, has teamed up for the second time with author James Patterson.

Their first collaboration, a political thriller, sold more than three million copies.

The second novel, titled The President's Daughter, is a sequel to the first, and will draw on Clinton's time in and out of the White-House. Patterson and Clinton spoke exclusively to BBC News.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.