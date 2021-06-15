Former BBC director general Tony Hall has said it was the "wrong judgement" in hindsight not to sack journalist Martin Bashir over his behaviour in the run-up to his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

"I trusted a journalist... we, the team, gave him a second chance, and that trust was abused and misplaced," Lord Hall told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee of MPs on Tuesday.

He also said he was "sorry for the hurt caused".

A recent report by former judge Lord Dyson criticised Bashir's "deceitful" actions and Lord Hall's "woefully ineffective" investigation.

