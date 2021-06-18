Rock fans return to scaled-back Download Festival pilot
Mosh pits, without face-masks or social distancing, will be allowed this weekend at a race track in Leicestershire.
The Download festival, which had been cancelled up until three weeks ago, is taking place at Donnington Park.
This version of the festival, however, is a government test event.
Instead of the usual 111,000 festival goers, the crowd is being kept to 10,000 with fans having to prove they have had a negative Covid test before entering the site.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Entertainment & Arts