Mosh pits, without face-masks or social distancing, will be allowed this weekend at a race track in Leicestershire.

The Download festival, which had been cancelled up until three weeks ago, is taking place at Donnington Park.

This version of the festival, however, is a government test event.

Instead of the usual 111,000 festival goers, the crowd is being kept to 10,000 with fans having to prove they have had a negative Covid test before entering the site.