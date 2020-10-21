Love Island: Megan Barton-Hanson wants a more diverse cast
Former Love Island contestant Megan Barton-Hanson has said she wants to see a more diverse cast on this year's season.
She said she's been pitching the idea for a bisexual, LGBT+ whole new series "just for gay people".
ITV's commissioner Amanda Stavri has said including gay contestants on the show would create a "sort of logistical difficulty".
