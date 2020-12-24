Hairspray star Michael Ball frustrated at closure
West End musical Hairspray has scrapped performances for 10 days after a member of its production team tested positive for Covid-19.
Michael Ball who stars as Edna Turnblad told BBC Breakfast he is frustrated by the closure and that the rules on Covid contact alerts need to be addressed.
"We're in this bizarre situation where we can have a full theatre but an empty stage, because of the strict rules about pinging".
