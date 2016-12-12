Ricky Gervais reflects on The Office's success

On the 20th anniversary of The Office, its star and co-creator Ricky Gervais reflects on why the show is regarded as one of the greatest British comedies of all time.

The Office premiered on BBC Two at 21:30 on 9 July - a Monday night during the summer of 2001.

In this unseen footage from a BBC interview in 2016 he says he is flattered that some fans have watched the show so much they know more of the script than he does.

Video producer: Jennifer Meierhans