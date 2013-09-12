On the tenth anniversary of her death a new film about Amy Winehouse is being released
This month marks the tenth anniversary of the death of Amy Winehouse. She was 27 when she died.
To coincide with the anniversary, Amy's mum, Janis has narrated a new documentary about the singer's life, which uses never-seen before footage and interviews with her closest friends and family.
The BBC's music reporter Mark Savage caught up with Amy's parents Mitch and Janis at Camden's Jazz Cafe, a venue where Amy once performed.
