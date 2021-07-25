Peter Quinn moved from Northern Ireland to the US to work in the VFX (visual effects) industry more than a decade ago.

During lockdown he applied his work skills to everyday life, creating animations and special effects home videos.

The results were viewed millions of times on social media and caught the attention of one of the world's most famous rappers.

After revealing himself as a fan of Peter's videos, Snoop Dogg asked him to direct his latest music video.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

