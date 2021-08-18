While you might associate The Killers with the glitz of Las Vegas, frontman Brandon Flowers actually spent his formative years in a small rural town in Utah.

His hometown of Nephi is the inspiration behind the band's new album, Pressure Machine.

Brandon talks to the BBC's Colin Paterson about using the voices of real people from Nephi on the album, as well as why the group's first hit Mr Brightside is still such a popular song.