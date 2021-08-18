Bill Bailey pays tribute to ‘dearest friend’ Sean Lock

Bill Bailey says his friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock was a “brilliant comic” and his “dearest friend”.

Sean Lock died from cancer at the age of 58, his agent confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking to 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, Bailey said he had been friends with Sean for 30 years with the pair going on family holidays together.

He said Sean was a “brilliant comic, he was a wonderful man - a very kind, generous friend and I miss him greatly.”