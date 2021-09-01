Actor Daniel Mays has told BBC Radio 5 Live he "wholeheartedly" disagrees with Sir Anthony Hopkins’ views on drama schools.

Speaking to GQ magazine last month, the 83-year-old star said that acting schools are not worth paying for and that they are often set up by "failed" thespians.

"Don’t waste your money. They’re failed actors that set themselves up as gurus," he said.

On Wednesday, Daniel Mays told presenter Nihal Arthanayake he thought the two-time Oscar winner was "way off the mark".

"It gives you the tools of the trade to enhance the talent you already have," he said. "And it will introduce you to different writers."